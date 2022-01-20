Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s fiancee, shows off her £250,000 engagement ring while on the phone.

Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s fiancee, flaunts her £250,000 engagement ring while on the phone.

Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s fiancée, is seen out in London with her £250,000 engagement ring.

The 44-year-old US socialite was on the phone while wearing a split skirt.

The 62-year-old music mogul, who proposed on Christmas Eve in Barbados, custom-made the diamond band for her.

“Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – lockdown brought them closer than ever,” a source told The Sun.

“Lauren was completely taken aback and had not expected Simon to propose in the first place,” the source continued.

“She burst into happy tears and immediately said ‘yes.'”

“Having the kids there was important to Simon because he adores them both and the family they’ve created.

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock for the past few years, standing by his side when he broke his back and supporting him in general.

They’re a great match.

“While Simon never considered himself to be the marrying type, he’s discovered he’s met the woman of his dreams – and he couldn’t be happier.”

“It was time to put a ring on it,” Beyoncé said.