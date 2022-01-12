Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s longtime love, has proposed to him.

Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s longtime girlfriend, is engaged to him.

Cowell proposed to Silverman during a family vacation in Barbados over Christmas, according to multiple reports, with both the couple’s 7-year-old son, Eric, and Silverman’s eldest son, Adam, 16, present.

Cowell’s representative has been contacted for comment.

Cowell reportedly surprised Silverman with the proposal while they were walking on the beach.

In 2013, the couple made their relationship public, and their first child, Eric, was born in February of 2014.

In a sweet post announcing Eric’s arrival, the America’s Got Talent judge said, “Now two days old.”

“I had no idea how much love and pride I’d feel,” he said.

“Lauren appears to be in excellent physical condition.

Thank you for your thoughtful messages.”

While receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, Cowell spoke about his relationship with Silverman, referring to her as his “rock.”

“Lauren, you’ve been my rock for the past few years,” he said at the time. “You’ve put up with everything I’ve put up with.”

He also mentioned his late parents and their son, Eric, who, he claims, may one day be inducted into the Walk of Fame.

“I have a feeling they’re looking down, and now I can look over to my son, Eric, and say, ‘Maybe one day you’ll get one of these as well,'” Cowell added, visibly moved.

