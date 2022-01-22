Lauren Will Testify Against Tariq in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Tariq St. John’s journey is followed in Power Book II: Ghost.

After the death of his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.)

The death of Patrick (Omari Hardwick).

Despite the fact that Tariq was supposed to be focused on school, he’s become involved with the Tejada crime family.

He’s also battling for his freedom after being charged with two counts of murder.

Tariq was arrested in part because his ex-girlfriend Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) was wearing a wire.

Will Lauren, on the other hand, testify against Tariq, sealing his doom?

Tariq ended their relationship after Lauren distanced herself from him after his arrest, and he has since hooked up with both Effie (Alix Lapri) and Diana (LaToya Tonoedo).

Lauren is still thought to be Tariq’s Angela (Lela Loren) by some fans.

“Angela saw something positive in Ghost, which is why he chose her over Tasha,” one Redditor told Express.

“As far as we can tell, Lauren appears to be the only one who isn’t Effie or Diana.

Lauren is more optimistic than Effie.

Yes, we’re only halfway through Season 2, but I can already see how this will end.

So basically, I’m saying that Effie will win in the long run, but Lauren will win in the end.”

But, before we consider what lies ahead for Lauren and Tariq, they must first deal with his murder trial.

Lauren, now that she knows she was forced to wear a wire by Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd), we expect her to do everything she can to avoid testifying against him.

Tariq will find out what Lauren is up to and will kill her as a result, according to fans.

One fan tweeted, “I’m afraid what Tariq would do to Lauren if he finds out she’s a rat.”

“He’s a f****** sociopath,” she says.

“Tariq watching Lauren go to the bathroom to take off her Wire that boy ain’t stupid,” another added.

As we all know in the Power Universe, everything done in the dark eventually comes to light…

