Lauren Wood, Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend, has announced that she is expecting a child.

The star wide receiver and his girlfriend Lauren Wood announced their pregnancy on Sunday.

Wood, a model and fitness instructor, documented the maternity shoot on Instagram.

“Can’t wait baby!” Beckham, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Rams, wrote in response to the photos.

Beckham, 29, and Wood, 28, were first romantically linked in November 2019, when Wood celebrated Beckham’s birthday, according to Yahoo!

In February 2020, they debuted on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

The couple has kept their relationship private since then, but they have sent birthday messages to each other on social media.

“Everyday with u has been a blessing through thick and thin,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post in March.

“I know God has placed you in my life for a special reason, and I’m looking forward to finding out why.”

My favorite aspect of us is that we are US, and no one or thing in the world can stand in our way.

I love you, YUMI! It’s time to elevate!!”

This news arrives just as Beckham is settling in with his new team.

After being waived by the Cleveland Browns, he signed with the Rams to help them win a Super Bowl.

In the Rams’ 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, Beckham made his first appearance with the team and caught two passes for the first time in 18 years.

According to the team’s official website, Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference with reporters last week, “I think for Odell to even be able to get out there and line up is a real credit to him.”

“With him, we didn’t even get a full-speed practice.”

So, the next 12 days will be critical in getting him on board, getting him up to speed, and figuring out a game plan to maximize our offensive players and play better than we have in the last few weeks.

Over the next few days, that will be my focus and concentration.” Beckham has been in the NFL since 2014, spending his first five seasons with the New York Giants.

In 2019, the Browns acquired him in a trade.

