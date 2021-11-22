Lauren Wood, Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend, is expecting their first child.

Lauren Wood, the girlfriend of football player Odell Beckham Jr., is expecting their first child.

“Ilyilyily,” the 28-year-old Texas native captioned a maternity shoot slideshow posted to Instagram on Sunday, November 21.

The professional football player, 29, cradled his partner’s bare bump in the black-and-white social media upload.

The expectant star wore black lingerie, while the Louisiana native wore a suit.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” wrote Gabrielle Union on Instagram, while Victoria’s Secret’s Chanel Iman wrote, “OMG CONGRATS So happy for you guys.” Jason Derulo’s ex Jena Frumes said, “Can’t wait,” and model Winnie Harlow added heart-eye emojis.

Odell Beckham Sr., the NFL player’s father, wrote, “LOVE IT WHHHAAAA.”

On his own Twitter account, the athlete has yet to make an announcement.

In November 2019, he and the pregnant star made their relationship public by sharing PDA photos on Instagram for the wide receiver’s 27th birthday.

At the time, Wood captioned the slideshow, “Happy birthday @obj.”

“Your soul is pure gold,” says the narrator.

I’m sure I could write a lot about you, but I’d rather keep passing these love letters around.

Home of Ceasar

PS this blurry photo of us will always be my favorite because wtf is going on lol yumiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

In March of the following year, the athlete paid a touching tribute to the Wild ‘N Out alum on Instagram, writing: “Through thick and thin everyday wit u has been a blessing.”

I’m confident that God has placed you in my life for a reason, and I’m looking forward to finding out what it is.

My favorite thing about us is that we are us, and no one or anything else in the world can stand in our way.

I love you, YUMI! It’s time to elevate!! Ps… ur getting old asf.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the couple was quarantined together.

Wood gushed, “Happy birthday @obj,” on the Louisiana State University graduate’s 29th birthday earlier this month, calling him “29 and fine as hell.”

You keep making this experience on Earth incredible.

29 years of outstanding performance, with many more to come.

“I admire and admire you.”

Odell was previously linked to model Amber Rose, rapper Iggy Azalea, and Bella Hadid before dating Wood.

The NFL player began his career in the league.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Lauren Wood, Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend, is expecting their first child.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Wood Is Pregnant With Their 1st Child