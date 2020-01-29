Laurence Fox changes tack in his anti-woke war by asking some of his biggest critics for COFFEE

Laurence Fox has employed a new tactic in his war against people he considers ‘woke’ – by asking to meet his fiercest critics for coffee.

The English actor, 49, who kick-started his one-man campaign on Question Time two weeks ago with a furious row over whether Meghan Markle had been subjected to racism, has been prolific – and scathing – on Twitter ever since.

While the Lewis star continues to fight fire with verbal fire in 280 character-sleights on social media, he’s also now asking those who disagree with him to meet for coffee – with British-American commentator Bonnie Greer so far the only one agreeing.

While Greer and Fox both agreed they’d enjoyed a ‘good and frank’ discussion in a ‘safe space’ at the British Museum in London, sharing a photo on their respective Twitter accounts, none of Fox’s other critics appear tempted to partake in a cappuccino with him anytime soon.

Author Natalie Rowe became an invitee when she asked Greer: ‘One question @bonn1egreer. What exactly did you achieve by meeting that fool? And what’s with the hands draped all over him? Enlighten me as to the benefits you can now share with us all, after your meeting with him.’

When Fox then responded, saying: ‘Not everyone who disagrees with you is a racist. Happy to meet for a coffee if you want to talk further’, he was given short shrift.

She responded: ‘What’s this! Is this your ‘let’s see how many Black People you can have coffee with week’? You are on the VERY bottom of my list of people I would have a meeting with. So it’s a NO, we can communicate on Twitter, I’ve no need to be in your company.’

And when black feminist and LGBTQ activist Chardine Taylor Stone, @misschazmatazz on Twitter, suggested that Greer had shown the black British arts community ‘disrespect’ by sharing her meeting with the actor, Fox responded again with a offer of coffee.

He wrote: ‘Why do the progressive left insist on eating themselves? Hi Chardine. Fancy meeting up for a coffee and a chat?’

@misschazmatazz penned in response: ‘Your “disagreement” is being in opposition to justice and equality for marginalise people. You don’t need a coffee you need a reading list!’I said’.

However, many who saw the photo of Fox and Greer said they were heartened by it, and proved that you could still discuss differing views ‘as adults’.

@jodieginsberg wrote: ‘This fills my free speech heart with joy. More of this from everyone *please*’.

Last week, Fox apologised to the Sikh community after he sparked a race row by claiming the inclusion of a turban-wearing soldier in Sam Mendes film 1917 was ‘incongruous’ – but in a follow up tweet said ‘I stand by everything else I said’.

The outspoken actor made the comment about the critically-acclaimed film in a podcast on Saturday while being interviewed by James Delingpole.

When asked about his remarks by GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid the next day about whether the inclusion of the character was historically out-of-place, he replied: ‘I’m not a historian I don’t know.’

Sikh historian Peter Singh Bance told MailOnline that Fox should ‘check his facts’, saying: ‘Laurence Fox is incorrect with his facts as Sikhs did fight with British forces, not just with their own regiments.’

Last night, the Lewis star posted on his Twitter account and apologised for the ‘clumsy way’ he expressed himself.

He said: ‘Fellow humans who are #Sikhs. I am as moved by the sacrifices your relatives made as I am by the loss of all those who die in war, whatever creed or colour.

‘Please accept my apology for being clumsy in the way I have expressed myself over this matter in recent days.’

But in a follow up tweet soon after, he said: ‘I stand by everything else I said and will continue to do so. Sleep well.’

The epic film follows two young British soldiers tasked with traversing no-man’s land with a message as the Germans pull back from the Western Front.

The Lewis star said that ‘forcing diversity on people’ is ‘institutionally racist’ after saying that the inclusion of Nabhaan Rizwan portraying Sepoy Jondalar was not in keeping with the film’s surroundings.

Speaking on podcast, The Delingpod, Mr Fox said: ‘It’s very heightened awareness of the colour of someone’s skin because of the oddness in the casting. Even in 1917 they’ve done it with a Sikh soldier.

‘Which is great, it’s brilliant, but you’re suddenly aware there were Sikhs fighting in this war. And you’re like ‘ok’. You’re now diverting me away from what the story is.’

The 41-year-old actor questioned the credibility of the storyline and said the casting of Mr Rizwan caused ‘a very heightened awareness of the colour of someone’s skin’ because of ‘the oddness of the casting’.

He praised the performance of Mr Rizwan himself, saying it was ‘great’, adding that the inclusion of a Sikh soldier in the ranks ‘didn’t bother me particularly’.

But he added that the inclusion ‘did sort of flick me out of what is essentially a one-shot film [because]it’s just incongruous with the story’.

Sikh soldiers were present at some of the conflict’s bloodiest battles, including Ypres and the Somme.

Mr Fox was a guest panellist on Question Time last week when an audience member called him a ‘white, privileged male’ and he called her description of him racist.

The actor has also previously said that ‘woke’ people are ‘fundamentally racist’.

Fox – who railed against identity politics on Thursday’s Question Time – told Julia Hartley-Brewer on Talk Radio that the country is tired of being told it’s racist in an appearance on Monday.

He also spoke about his dispute with singer Lily Allen who she was ‘sick to death’ of ‘luvvies’ like Fox who are guilty of ‘forcing their opinions on everybody else’.

She added: ‘He’ll never have to deal with what normal people have to deal with in his gated community.’

She concluded the rant by saying that he should ‘stick to acting mate, instead of ranting about things you don’t know about’.

Fox mocked her statement, saying that she had a ‘privileged’ upbringing herself and pointing out he doesn’t live in a gated community.

He said sarcastically on Talk Radio: ‘She’s had a pretty privileged upbringing but she speaks for the common man doesn’t she.’

Mr Fox also slammed ‘woke’ culture, a term that originally was used to positively convey an alertness to oppression but is now also used derisively as a term for those who argue that white privilege stops people like Fox being able to see racism.

Fox also said that it was the woke who are actually guilty of racism against the white people they accuse.

‘What they are accusing you of is what they are,’ he said. ‘They are everything they accuse you of. The wokist are fundamentally racist.’ He added: ‘Identity politics is extremely racist.’