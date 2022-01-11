Lauryn Hill is working on a brand new project.

In hip hop, Lauryn Hill is known as a legendary lyricist and rap icon.

Her peers and those who’ve come up behind her have praised her storytelling.

She’s now putting her story-telling abilities to the test in a new way.

Hill will appear in a new documentary about the Baraka family and Newark, New Jersey.

Hill is working on a new documentary with screenwriter Oren Moverman about Newark’s prominent Baraka family.

Why Is We Americans? is a documentary that will look at the city’s struggle with oppression through the social activism, poetry, music, and politics of the Baraka family.

Amiri Baraka, a well-known playwright and poet, is credited with establishing the Black Arts Movement (BAM) in 1965.

New cultural institutions were established as a result of the movement, as well as revolutionary messages of Black pride.

Amina Baraka, a dancer, writer, and community organizer, stood by his side as the family’s and movement’s matriarch.

Wyclef Jean, of the Fugees, explained why he chose his wife over Lauryn Hill in an interview.

Amiri’s sister, Kimako, was stabbed to death in her Manhattan apartment, and his daughter Shani, one of the first openly gay Black activists, will also be explored in the film.

According to Madame Noire’s press release on the project:

As we meet poet Amiri Baraka, his wife Amina, and their son Ras, the current mayor of Newark, a portrait of a city emerges, complete with an inspiring call to arms in the fight for class and racial justice.

From the 1967 Newark uprising to the present, the city’s story has been one of revolution, with each generation picking up where the previous one left off.

The Fugees reunited for a multi-city tour in the fall of 2021 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album, The Score.

“Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La” were among the album’s many hits.

Wyclef Jean on Loving His Wife and Lauryn Hill at the Same Time with the Fugees

Hill was candid about her relationship with the album in a press release about the tour, admitting that she had no idea the anniversary had passed.

The Sister Act 2 star said, “The Fugees have a complicated but impactful history.”

“I had no idea the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone informed me….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.