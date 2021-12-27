Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, Mama June’s daughter, poses for a rare Christmas photo with her sisters Alana and Jessica.

On Christmas Day, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, MAMA June’s daughter, shared a rare photo with her sisters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon.

The sisters’ famous mother was not present in the photo, but the family’s reality show Mama June: Road to Redemption is set to premiere its third season soon.

Pumpkin, 21, took to Instagram to share several new holiday photos, including a large family photo with her, her husband Joshua, their two children Ella, four, and Bentley, five months, as well as Alana and Jessica.

Her kids appeared to be having a good time in other photos.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Efirds,” she captioned the picture.

People were enthralled by the post and responded in droves in the comments section, with one person writing, “Merry Christmas, lots of love.”

“Pumpkin makes me so proud,” one person wrote, while another added, “Beautiful family!”

Others were perplexed as to where June, 42, was during the festivities, with one asking, “Where is Mama June?”

Pumpkin has been raising Alana, 16, while their mother works on her sobriety following her arrest for crack cocaine possession.

June was facing jail time at the time, but she was not sentenced to prison.

June moved closer to her children as they filmed the latest season of their reality show in order to regain her family’s trust.

Alana previously told ET about her mother’s relationship, “I feel like right now, we’re definitely working on us and trying to fix the relationship.”

“I don’t think it’s completely fixed,” she continued, “but it’s definitely getting there.”

The mother-daughter duo even appeared together on The Masked Singer.

While June and Alana’s relationship appears to be improving, the same cannot be said for June’s other daughter, Anna, 27, who is 27 years old.

“I don’t try too hard, I don’t try to force the relationship, you know,” Anna previously told The Sun.

“When we do see each other, we talk, but I get the impression that she is attempting to avoid me.”

I don’t try to coerce her into a relationship; if she doesn’t want one, she won’t get one.”

June has started dating 34-year-old auto mechanic Justin Stroud, in addition to filming her reality show and working on her relationship with her daughters.

In a TikTok video promoting the holiday season, the mother of four flashed a massive diamond ring.

June first revealed her new relationship in October, when she shared a video of her new love’s fresh ink on Instagram.

