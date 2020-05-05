Laverne Cox Reveals the Designer She’s Currently Wearing in Honor of the Postponed Met Gala

The 2020 Met Gala may be postponed, but that hasn’t stopped Laverne Cox from celebrating fashion’s biggest night.

On Monday, the Orange Is the New Black actress caught up with Daily Pop‘s Justin Sylvester and revealed how she’s celebrating the indefinitely postponed event. As E! readers surely know, before the Met Gala was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, the famed fashion event was scheduled to take place tonight in New York City.

This year’s gala theme, “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” was in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 150th anniversary. Thus, Cox donned vintage Thierry Mugler for her exclusive chat with Sylvester.

“The reason that I’m wearing vintage Thierry Mugler is that the theme for this year’s Met Gala is supposed to be ‘About Time: Fashion and Duration,'” the 47-year-old actress explained. “And so, apart of the idea of the exhibit, they were going to be looking at fashion through time and looking at how fashion can be cyclical.”

Per Cox, ’80s/’90s Mugler “hearkens back to Dior’s new look,” making it the perfect ensemble for (what would’ve been) tonight’s theme. Furthermore, Cox shared that she loved Kim Kardashian‘s collaboration with Mugler for last year’s Met Gala.

“Mr. Mugler came out of retirement last year to design Kim Kardashian’s look, if you recall, and that was epic,” the LGBTQ+ advocate and fashion icon expressed. “That was such an epic moment last year, that was so epic!”

Although Cox acknowledged that it’s very rare to get Mr. Mugler to design something new, she said it would “be a dream” for him to tackle her next Met Gala look. However, she had nothing but love for Christian Siriano, who designed the look for her first ever Met Gala.

“Christian to be able to deliver the moment with such drama, with such attention to detail, with such care and love, he just feels like my Prince Charming of Fashion,” she gushed. “And he’s been so amazing during this pandemic too, making masks for health care workers.”

While fighting back emotions, Cox touted Siriano as “an incredible human being” and a “friend.”

Unsurprisingly, Cox noted that the 2019 gala was “one of the highlights of my life.” As she relayed to Sylvester, “the Met Gala seemed like this impossible dream.”

Nonetheless, this “black transgender girl from Alabama” received her invitation directly from Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and her team.

“Thank you! Thank you, Ms. Wintour,” she stated.

You can get a closer look at Cox’s 2019 Met Gala look during tonight’s The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments special on E!

