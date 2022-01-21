Law and Order: SVU’s Jack McCoy Returns: Watch the Tense Teaser

Watch the Tense Teaser for Law and Order: SVU’s Return

Put on your best suit and watch the first trailer for NBC’s Law and Order: Special Victims Unit revival, which premieres on Feb.

number 24

We’re going back to court, so everyone stand up.

District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) is returning to our small screens after eleven years, and we’re pretty excited.

On January 1st,

The first teaser for NBC’s Law and Order revival, which premieres on February 21, was released on January 21.

The film 24, was released.

And it appears that Jack is still the hero we know.

In the video, Jack says, “It’s alright to be the hero.”

“As long as you win,” says the narrator.

The new Law andamp; Order will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, providing a closer look at “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders,” according to the original announcement.

Jack isn’t the only one who has returned to the show.

Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Odelya Halevi will join Anthony Anderson in the role of Detective Kevin Bernard, as well as newcomers Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, and Odelya Halevi.

We aren’t the only ones who are looking forward to Jack’s return.

Dick Wolf, the executive producer, said in a statement in December, “Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure.”

“Sam has had perfect pitch since day one when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our understanding of the law.

He’s the show’s ultimate conscience, and I’m hoping he’ll follow in the footsteps of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90 years old.”

Watch the trailer above and read on to learn everything you need to know about the upcoming return of Law and Order: SVU.

On NBC, episode 16

The NBCUniversal family includes E! and NBC.

Beginning Thursday, February 14th, Law and Order will return to Peacock.

24th.

The revival comes 11 years after the police procedural, which first aired in 1990, was cancelled.

“The idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating,” Susan Rovner, Chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Jack McCoy Is Back: Watch the Tense Teaser for Law and Order’s Return