Lawrence O’Donnell’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

How much money does Lawrence O’Donnell have?

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL is an MSNBC nightly anchor who hosts his own show, The Last Word.

Because The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell is MSNBC’s second-most-watched news program, viewers are curious about how much the nightly news anchor makes.

Lawrence O’Donnell, 70, was born in Boston and studied economics at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Author, political writer, legislative aid, television writer, actor, and news personality, O’Donnell has done it all.

Lawrence appeared in NBC’s The West Wing and HBO’s Big Love, among other shows.

O’Donnell began hosting The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, a primetime MSNBC news show, in 2010.

The show, which airs live at 10 p.m. EST, is MSNBC’s second-most-watched program, with a nightly audience of 1,324,000 viewers.

The Rachel Maddow Show, the network’s most popular show, has a viewership of 2,014,000.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, O’Donnell’s net worth is estimated to be around (dollar)16 million.

Furthermore, his contract with MSNBC pays him (dollar)4 million per year.

According to reports, he is currently the 16th highest-paid news anchor on television.

O’Donnell married Kathryn Harrold, a family counselor, in 1994, but the couple divorced in 2013.

Together, they have a daughter.

Since his divorce, O’Donnell has remained single, though he has been linked to actress Kerry Washington and journalist Tamron Hall.

Rumors circulated in 2016 that Hall and O’Donnell had secretly married, but Hall is now married to film producer Steve Greener.

