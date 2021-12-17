Lawrence Taylor, a member of the National Football League’s Hall of Fame, has been arrested in Florida.

According to Fox Sports’ Andy Slater, NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor was arrested in South Florida on Thursday.

Taylor was arrested on Thursday evening after authorities claimed he failed to notify them of a change of address.

Because he’s a convicted sex offender, he’s obligated to do so.

Taylor was charged with sex offenses in 2011 after soliciting an underage prostitute.

Taylor claimed she was 19 at the time, but the girl was 16 at the time.

Taylor has been charged with two counts of felony failure to register as a sexual offender, according to TMZ Sports.

Taylor has a history of run-ins with the law, having been arrested several times in the late 1990s.

Taylor was accused of attempting to purchase drugs from undercover cops at the time.

Lawrence Taylor was arrested on Thursday in South Florida.

The New York Giants legend is accused of failing to notify authorities when he changed his address, as required by law for registered sex offenders. pic.twitter.comNfI2tqafqa

Taylor, 62, spent his entire NFL career (1981-1993) with the New York Giants.

Taylor won two Super Bowls with the Giants and was named Defensive Player of the Year three times (1981, 1982, 1986).

In 1986, the hall of fame linebacker was also named MVP.

Taylor is one of only two defensive players to win the MVP award (Alan Page is the other), and no other defensive player has won it since.

He is a member of the All-Decade Team from the 1980s, the All-Time Team from the 75th Anniversary, and the All-Time Team from the 100th Anniversary.

In 1980, Taylor was named a unanimous All-American while playing college football for North Carolina.

After accumulating 16 sacks, he was named ACC Player of the Year.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen when I came out of high school and came to Carolina,” Taylor said at North Carolina’s home opener against Georgia State earlier this year, according to 247Sports.

“The competition is fierce, and the people are even fiercer.

When I look back on my professional career, I am very proud of it, but it all started here.

“This is my favorite spot.”

Taylor racked up 1,089 tackles, 142 sacks, 56 forced fumbles, and nine interceptions in his NFL career.

Taylor has been officially sacked…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor Arrested in Florida