‘Lazy’ dad gets chastised for serving Christmas lunch in foil trays to reduce the number of dishes… but some say he’s a genius.

‘Lazy’ dad gets chastised for serving Christmas lunch in foil trays to save time and effort… but some say he’s a genius.

The downside of a delicious Christmas dinner is the amount of dishes you’ll have to clean up afterward.

However, one father has devised a method to make the process go more smoothly, though opinions differ on whether he is a genius or just plain lazy.

Instead of using dirty pots and pans, the man prepares everything in foil trays, which he then uses to serve the individual meals.

He then throws all the trays away at the end of the meal.

The man’s wife posted photos of the hack online, admitting that they tried it in 2020 and liked it so much that they decided to do it again this year.

The fact that the hack was not environmentally friendly, on the other hand, prompted online comments, one of which read: “‘This ends up in landfill, I presume.”

Washing a few plates doesn’t take long; enlist the help of the family.

“Get the whole family involved, and instead of this, use the pretty plates.”

“My exact thoughts – if everyone did this, it would be so bad for the environment,” another person added.

“Washing a few plates takes two minutes.”

In response to the backlash, the original poster stated that she and her family “recycle frequently.”

Others were more complimentary, with one commenting, “Might have to do this the way my toddler keeps smashing plates – she has plastic ones but manages to get her hands on ours.”

“I already cook everything on baking trays because paper plates are too small and don’t hold gravy well,” someone else said, “but this is epic.”

