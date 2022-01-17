Lea Michele’s Baby Bump Album: See Photos From Her Pregnancy Before Giving Birth to Her First Child

Lea Michele’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From Her Pregnancy Before Giving Birth to Her First Child

Lea Michele is expecting her first child, and she’s been flaunting her growing baby bump throughout her pregnancy.

The Glee alum and her husband, Zandy Reich, announced in April that they are expecting their first child. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

The following month, the actress shared a photo of her growing belly on Instagram.

“So grateful,” she captioned a photo of herself looking down at her stomach while wearing a Hatch Margarette dress in blue florals.

Michele’s Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts wrote, “Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!” on the May social media post, while fellow Glee alum Naya Rivera wrote, “Aww congrats! I love this.”

You’ll make a fantastic mother!”

After being friends for years, the Emmy nominee and Reich began dating in 2017.

Michele announced their engagement in 2018.

In March of this year, the couple exchanged vows in Napa, California.

Not only did Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy officiate the ceremony, but many of the singer’s former co-stars, including Becca Tobin and Darren Criss, were in attendance.

Michele gushed to Us exclusively four months after her and the entrepreneur’s nuptials, “I get to be married to my best friend, which is the greatest thing in the entire world.”

“I feel the most grounded — and happiest — I’ve ever felt in my life at this point.”

“I started the year with not one, but TWO amazing bachelorette parties in Hawaii and Arizona with the greatest girlfriends in the entire world,” the Broadway star wrote on Instagram in December 2019.

Then the most incredible dream came true, and I married the most incredible man on the planet.

… Our wedding weekend was absolutely perfect and unforgettable.

In Bora Bora, we had an incredible honeymoon.

We spent the majority of the year bicoastal, visiting both the East and West coasts and spending quality time with our families.”

From bathing suit mirror selfies to Mother’s Day family photos, scroll down to see Michele’s baby bump updates throughout her pregnancy.

