Leading sexual health clinic says HIV transmission has ‘dropped dramatically’

The coronavirus crisis has offered a ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity in the fight against HIV’, a leading sexual health clinic has said.

London-based sexual health clinic 56 Dean Street has urged people to get tested for HIV by ordering a free home test kits online, in an effort to reduce the number of new cases down when lockdown is lifted.

They said transmission of the virus has ‘dropped dramatically’ in the last few weeks because ‘there are less people having sex in London’, and testing quickly can stop people spreading HIV to others.

In an online statement, they said: ‘Covid-19 presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity in the fight against HIV.

‘In the last few weeks, HIV transmission has dropped dramatically. Because there are less people having sex in London, less people are catching HIV.’

They went on to explain that when someone first catches HIV, they are more likely to infect others with the virus.

However, as most who have recently contracted the disease are staying in due to lockdown, cases have reduced even further.

‘What’s more, when someone first catches the virus,’ the clinic continued. ‘They are super infectious and more likely to pass on HIV than normal.

‘But because there aren’t many super infectious people around, this has reduced transmission even further.’

Dr Alan McGowan said in a video for the clinic: ‘Because it takes a little bit of time for HIV to show up in tests right now.

‘Because people haven’t had sex, the vast majority of people who have HIV can be picked up with a test.

‘So if we all act now and we all order a home HIV test we can clear HIV from our community so when lockdown ends there’s very little HIV left.

‘We’re only going to get this chance once. I’m asking not only to test yourself, but encourage every other gay man you know to test as well.’

The statement went on to explain that transmission of the virus could remain low after the pandemic, if testing is increased now.

They said: ‘People that test positive can start medication straight away which will mean they can’t pass it on.

‘For everyone else, it’s a great time to protect your health with PrEP (Pre Exposure Prophylaxis) and condoms. More info on PrEP here.

‘Whatsmore, managing your sexual health puts less pressure on the NHS’.

There is currently no evidence for a higher Covid-19 infection rate or different disease course in people living with HIV than in HIV-negative people.