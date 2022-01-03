Leah McSweeney of Real Housewives of New York City slams a fashion critic, calling him a “bitter weirdo.”

‘Just a Bitter Weirdo,’ says Leah McSweeney of RHONY.

Leah McSweeney wasted no time in shutting down a troll who had some less-than-nice things to say about her recent fashion choices.

On Sunday, January 2, the 39-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star shared a photo from her trip to the Dominican Republic on Instagram.

The Married to the Mob founder wore a “That Bitch” baseball cap, a tie-dye skirt with cutouts, and a black crop top in the photo.

A mini black bag, pink slides, and gold jewelry completed the ensemble.

While the majority of the comments were filled with fire emojis, one user was not pleased.

“Leah can’t dress… sorry not sorry,” a follower wrote. “Leah literally doesn’t give two s—ts what anyone thinks about her style,” McSweeney responded.

She expressed her dissatisfaction on Instagram Stories as well.

She captioned a screenshot of the comment, “I really try not to pay too much attention to negativity on Instagram because there is so much of it.”

“However, it’s amusing that I clicked on this bitches profile.”

“And this is the type of s—t she posts,” McSweeney captioned a photo of the fashion critic posted to her own grid, emphasizing the importance of sending “out love to strangers.”

“I guess you’re not a spiritual badass sweetie! Just a bitter weirdo who makes ugly bead bracelets.”

To bring the story to a close, McSweeney shared a photo of herself in a bikini from her vacation in the Dominican Republic.

She captioned the picture, “Anyway, back to being that b—tch.”

This isn’t the first time McSweeney has spoken out against fashion critics.

During the Tuesday, July 27, episode of RHONY, she actually had some harsh words for costar Ramona Singer.

“You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s all good,” McSweeney joked after Singer, 64, said she would help promote McSweeney’s fashion line, which she incorrectly referred to as “Leah Mob” and “Mob Something.”

I already have Rihanna wearing my s—t, and I don’t need you to.”

Rihanna even got involved in the squabble, posting a photo on Instagram.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

RHONY’s Leah McSweeney Slams Fashion Critic: ‘Just a Bitter Weirdo’