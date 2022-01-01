Leah Messer, a teen mom, looks stunning in a plunging black gown with a high slit as she shows off her PDA with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

Leah Messer, a teen mom, looks stunning in a plunging black dress with a high slit as she shows off her PDA with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

TEEN Mom star Leah Messer looked stunning in a plunging black gown while celebrating New Year’s Eve with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

As her relationship with Jaylan heats up, fans have been praising the 29-year-old for how “happy and healthy” she’s been looking recently.

Leah wore a long black gown with a deep, plunging neckline and a high slit up the leg.

The sleeveless gown flowed at the bottom but was body-hugging the rest of the way, highlighting the MTV star’s toned figure.

Jaylan wore a colorful, patterned button-up with black pants and shiny black dress shoes, and he looked dapper.

He posted a video of them counting down the seconds until the new year, getting ready to pop some bottles and toast the new year.

When the clock struck midnight, the two clung to each other, Leah reaching up to give her boyfriend a big kiss in celebration.

Leah re-posted her boyfriend’s Instagram video to her own story, complete with a song by Jaymes Young titled Happiest Year as a fitting soundtrack.

Leah, her boyfriend Jaylan, her three daughters, and their dog all wore matching sweaters to celebrate Christmas together last week.

They snapped a slew of photos of everyone together, as well as some romantic shots of just the couple, who made their Instagram debut in September.

The blended family sat in front of their Christmas tree, which was surrounded by stockings hung over a makeshift fireplace.

Even twins Aleeah and Ally wore different colors, everyone seemed to match.

Addy, Leah’s youngest daughter, was also dressed for the holidays, though in a slightly different sweater.

Even the family dog joined in the fun, wearing a cute holiday-themed knit for the photo.

“Merry Christmas!” Leah captioned the photo, along with a tree and present emoji.

The couple posed in front of their stockings in another family photo, with Leah’s daughters on either side.

A photo of Leah and Jaylan alone was also included in the post, with the two smiling as they stood in front of a fake fire.

Later, the Teen Mom 2 star shared more holiday photos in which she wore a festive red and white Christmas sweater and smiled cheerfully.

As one of her daughters reached up to cup her cheeks, Leah glowed.

She posed in front of a Christmas tree, flaunting her new silver watch.

Leah’s long dark hair was curled, and she wore a full face of makeup.

Fans flooded the comments section in unison…

