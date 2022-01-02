Leah Messer, a teen mom, responds to pregnancy rumors after fans claim to see a ‘baby bump’ in photos of her and boyfriend Jaylan.

TEEN Mom Leah Messer has addressed the pregnancy rumors that have been circulating after fans claimed to have seen a “baby bump” in her photos with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley.

In an Instagram Story, Leah, 29, shared “daily insights” from her pregnancy calendar.

“Chance of getting pregnant,” according to one of the categories in the snapshot.

The chances appeared to be “extremely slim.”

“Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful as f**k,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote on Instagram.

“Shaking My Head,” the MTV star added, followed by the SMH emoji.

Leah shares her 12-year-old twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with her ex-husband, Corey Simms, whom she married from 2010 to 2011.

Jeremy Calvert is also the father of her youngest child, Addie.

Fans flocked to the comments section of a Teen Mom fan page after seeing the photo.

After speculating that she was pregnant based on her New Year’s Eve photos, the fans seemed to agree with Leah when she said she wasn’t.

“She didn’t look pregnant at all,” one Teen Mom fan said.

“Everyone wants their stomach to be flat except theirs,” they say.

“Let’s normalize the fact that we women get bloated from time to time,” another Teen Mom fan said.

When there’s nothing left to look for, call it a day.”

“Nothing about her looks pregnant,” wrote a third Teen Mom fan.

“What’s the matter with people?”

“I hope she ignores people who say she looks pregnant!” a fourth person added.

“Leah looks incredible,” a commentator said.

People can be so cruel.”

Leah recently shared a sultry New Year’s Eve photo shoot she did with her boyfriend Jaylan.

Jaylan’s hand was on her thigh as she pushed him against the wall during the series of snaps.

Jaylan’s hand rested on Leah’s stomach in another photo, and she was dressed in a plunging V-necked dress with a high slit up one leg.

Followers flocked to the comments section to claim they had noticed a “bump” in her dress.

“Is she pregnant?” enquired one follower.

“Looks like a baby bump,” another commenter said.

“She does look pregnant, and he has his hand on her tummy in one of the pictures,” a third follower observed.

When the MTV mom went public with her new love in September, she was dealing with pregnancy rumors.

On social media, the TV star cleared the air and addressed the baby rumors.

She posted a gif of a basketball player shaking his head to the beat of Beyoncé, Donald Glover, and JAY-Z’s Mood 4 Eva.

“PSA I’m not pregnant…,” the TV star wrote in all caps.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.