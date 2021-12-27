Leah Messer, a teen mother, has been praised for appearing ‘happy and healthy’ in new photos, just days after being dubbed ‘unrecognizable.’

Days after being labeled ‘unrecognizable,’ teen mom Leah Messer is praised for looking ‘happy and healthy’ in new photos.

Fans were overjoyed to see Leah with her new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, but they were disappointed to see how heavily filtered her appearance was.

Leah smiled brightly in a festive red and white Christmas sweater in her most recent Instagram post.

As one of her daughters cupped her cheeks, Leah, 29, glowed.

She posed in front of a Christmas tree, flaunting a new silver timepiece.

Leah’s long, dark hair was curled, and she wore a full face of makeup.

Fans flooded the comments section, with one writing, “You look stunning and happy,” and another agreeing, “So happy for you!”

“Happy looks good on you,” said a third commenter.

A fourth person said, “Beautiful,” and a fifth said, “Pretty.”

Fans, on the other hand, thought Leah looked “unrecognizable” in a video she shared with her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley on Christmas Eve.

Jaylan’s festive outfit was complemented by the Teen Mom 2 star’s red Christmas sweater.

Ali and Aleeah, her 12-year-old twin daughters, and Addie, her eight-year-old daughter, posed with their dog for the adorable photo.

The entire group was beaming as they posed in front of the Christmas tree.

“Merry Merry Christmas!” the MTV star captioned the photo.

Jaylan and Leah filmed themselves while inside their car in the first Instagram Story.

Because her cheeks were perked up in makeup and her eyes appeared to be blue-ish, the reality star could have been using a filter.

Officially Christmas by Dan(plus)Shay was playing in the background.

Users were curious why the TV star was using a filter to make her face look “unrecognizable” when images of the two surfaced on Reddit.

“That filter makes her unrecognizable,” one user wrote.

“A filter isn’t necessary for her.”

“I wouldn’t recognize her in a line-up,” another said.

This needs to be filtered thoroughly.”

“His eyes look tiny!” exclaimed a third fan, while another added, “She’s unrecognizable with that filter.”

“These filters are getting out of hand,” one commentator said.

They don’t even resemble humans anymore.”

Jaylan joined the family to select their Christmas tree earlier this month.

Leah documented the outing on Instagram Stories, where he sang a Christmas song with her and her kids in one clip.

“Let’s go get this Christmas tree,” the caption read.

In the following episode, the Teen Mom 2 star and her…

