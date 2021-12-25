Leah Messer, her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, their three daughters, and their dog are all dressed up for Christmas in adorable matching sweaters.

On Christmas, Leah Messer, her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, their three daughters, and their dog all wear adorable matching sweaters.

TEEN Mom star Leah Messer, her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, her three daughters, and their dog all wore matching sweaters to celebrate the holidays.

In September, the MTV star and her boyfriend announced their relationship on Instagram.

The blended family posed for a photo in front of their Christmas tree, which was surrounded by stockings hung over a fake fireplace.

Although Aleeah and Ally, the twins, wore different colors, everyone seemed to match.

Addy, Leah’s youngest daughter, was also dressed for Christmas, though in a slightly different sweater.

Even the family dog joined in the fun, wearing a cute holiday-themed knit in the photo.

“Merry Christmas!” Leah captioned the photo, along with a tree and present emoji.

There was also a photo of Leah and Jaylan alone in the post.

Standing in front of a fake fire, the couple smiled.

The couple posed in front of their stockings in another family photo, with Leah’s daughters on either side.

Many fans took to the comments section to wish Leah and Jaylan a happy holiday season.

“Merry CHRIMA!” said Devoin Austin, who was one of the commenters.

“Merry Christmas to all you cuties!” chimed in one of the fans.

“This could be a Christmas card!! Merry Christmas lady! I’m grateful to know you, and I’m looking forward to 2022!” wrote another.

This isn’t the first time fans have gotten a glimpse into Leah and Jaylan’s family life.

The MTV star posted a video of herself, Jaylan, and her daughters celebrating the twins’ birthdays a few days before Christmas.

The video was set to a song with the lyrics “You are my everything,” which Leah shared on her Instagram Story.

It appeared to be shot in Jaylan’s car.

Leah styled her hair in curls and wore a brown shirt with a cut-out on the front.

She first panned the camera to her two daughters, who were sitting in the car’s back seats.

Jaylan then made a one and two with his fingers, indicating that the girls were turning twelve.

Leah added an animation to the second of two videos that read: “Happy, Happier, Happiest Birthday.”

Following the videos, the mother of three shared a photo of herself, Jaylan, and her three daughters at a location called Locked and Coded.

The family appeared to be holding signs with the words “winners” written on them.

Later, Leah shared a photo of the group seated at a table at what appeared to be her kids’ birthday dinner.

On Instagram earlier this week, the reality star shared a series of throwback photos of her daughters.

She was smiling in one of the photos…

