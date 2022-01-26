Leah Messer of Teen Mom Family Reunion believes her new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley is “not real” and admits she “doesn’t trust” him.

LEAH Messer is concerned that her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley’s relationship is too good to be true.

Leah questions whether her relationship with the cyber officer is even real in a new Teen Mom: Family Reunion clip.

Leah opened up about how she feels about their relationship while sitting on a dock with fellow Teen Mom Ashley Jones, lavishing praise on Jaylan.

“Jaylan is a really great guy,” the 29-year-old said.

And he’s cool, and he’s really nice.

“It’s a match made in heaven.”

There is a connection.

“He’s very focused on his career.”

He has long-term and short-term objectives.

He’s a brilliant individual.

Considered.

“I am compassionate.”

When Ashley asked if Leah was “open to that,” her response was unexpected.

Leah admitted, “I am not.”

“I don’t believe I don’t deserve it, but I do believe I’m a little bit, ‘is this real?'”

“Are you truly compassionate? Are you truly caring? Are you going to stay this way?”

The reality star admitted that Jaylam’s young age, combined with the fact that he doesn’t have any children of his own, makes her nervous.

Leah confessed that she has trust issues and that they are getting better in a confessional.

They are, however, still present.

“Perhaps I’ve attracted someone great, but at the same time I’m a little guarded, a little scared,” Leah says back on the dock with Ashley.

“But he’s like, ‘It’s fine,’ and ‘We’ll figure it out.'”

When Jaylan unexpectedly appeared behind Leah during a cast trip, she was taken aback.

Leah greeted him with a warm hug and a big smile.

More recently, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a series of Instagram photos of the two kissing.

Leah takes a selfie while riding on Jaylan’s back in one of the photos.

In a funnier shot, Leah sits on her lover’s lap, her tongue sticking out and flashing a peace sign.

In a third photo, the 29-year-old is seen kissing Jaylan on the cheek.

“Inviting your butt to join us at the (hashtag)TeenMomFamilyReunion was the best decision I made,” Leah wrote in the caption of the photo, referring to her boyfriend.

“When I arrived home, you had roses waiting for me.”

Thank you for your kindness and patience.

“Ilysm (I adore you!) and I can’t wait for it to premiere next week!”

The PDA comes as fans speculate that the reality star may be expecting a child.

However, Leah, 29, maintains that the rumors are nothing more than internet rumor.

“Pay attention to this,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.