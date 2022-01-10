Leah Messer of Teen Mom is expecting a child.

Is Leah Messer from Teen Mom pregnant?

Leah Messer’s fans have been speculating that she is pregnant again.

Jaylan Mobley is the man she is currently dating.

Messer, 29, is not expecting her fourth child, despite what many fans believe.

Messer shared a screenshot of her period and pregnancy tracker in an Instagram Story post on January 2nd.

Her period was on day six, and her chances of becoming pregnant were “low,” according to the image.

“Some of y’all’s comments are disrespectful af!! SMH,” the Teen Mom star captioned the photo.

Since last year, fans have wondered if Leah is expecting her fourth child with her current boyfriend, and Messer has consistently stated that she is not.

She stated that, while she is open to the idea, she is not expecting a child.

“It’s thirsty Thursday, and I’m not pregnant,” she denied the pregnancy rumors on TikTok.

Messer is the mother of three children at the moment.

Jaylan is a cyber officer in the US Army, and he is 25 years old.

He’s also worked for NASA in the past.

Messer decided to follow him in the hopes of expanding her network in 2020.

They started talking soon after, and Jaylan took advantage of the opportunity to ask Messer out on a date.

They went to a Wiz Khalifa concert and then to Bricks and Barrels in Charleston before heading to Costa Rica to make their relationship official.

