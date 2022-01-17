Leah Remini Applauds Her Admission to NYU, But Claims Scientology “Interrupted” Her Education

Leah Remini is excited to be pursuing her associate’s degree, but she can’t help but reflect on how her time with the Church of Scientology influenced her education.

On Sunday, January 16, the 51-year-old King of Queens alum shared a throwback photo of herself on Twitter, along with memories of her life when she was 16, the age she was in the photo.

She wrote, “I was ready to take on the world.”

“However, even though I was a child, I had been living the life of an adult for years at this point.”

The author of Troublemaker went on to say that she had no “formal education for years” prior to the photo being taken.

“Instead, for years, I had been working to support myself and my family,” she continued.

“I’ve been living and working with an eighth-grade education for the past 38 years.”

Remini worked at an insurance company instead of going to school and then pursued an acting career.

On Sunday, she wrote on Twitter, “I saw a successful acting career as a salvation.”

“It would help me get my family out of poverty and give me a higher standing in Scientology, which I truly believed was assisting in the salvation of mankind.”

The Second Act star became a successful actress after years of struggle — though she had to work on softening her thick Brooklyn accent.

“I would not have believed it if you told me at the time that I would be a student at NYU at the age of 51,” she added.

“I had big dreams back then, but they were rooted in my desire to survive… I couldn’t have imagined myself as a university student at that age.”

Last year, the Kevin Can Wait alumna revealed that she had been accepted to New York University’s associate’s program in liberal arts.

“This is a very big day for me,” she wrote alongside a photo of her admissions letter on Instagram in May 2021. “For someone like me, who desperately wanted a higher education and options in my life, coming from a cult and a family who didn’t value an education, this is a very big day for me,” she wrote.

“It wasn’t easy getting here.

