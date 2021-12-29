Learn why a “really rude” dance mom is pleading for a second chance on Dance Pop Revolution.

Discover Why a “Really Rude” Dance Mom Is Pleading for a Second Chance on Dance Pop Revolution.

This stage mom is going all out.

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution aired on E! in December.

Kinley’s mother, Tracy, takes issue with how much stage time her daughter gets, and as the final round approaches, Tracy encourages Kinley to ask for a larger singing part.

Tracy instructed, “Ask Jess what you need to do to get a bigger part in the next song.”

“Ask her what you need to improve on,” says the narrator.

“No, that would be extremely rude,” Kinley said, becoming uneasy.

As a result, Tracy took matters into her own hands and drew Jessalynn away.

“I just wanted you to know that, as a mom, I feel like…I know Dallas didn’t get a part in the first song, but she got a bigger part than Kinley,” Tracy said, comparing Kinley to the other performers.

“I was just thinking about the industry people there.”

“My child is an excellent student.”

“She’s not as good as Brooke and Kiya,” Jessalynn replied, clapping back.

“Tracy is freaking out,” said Jessalynn in a confessional.

Kinley is used to being the center of attention, and for me, Kinley is a ten out of ten.

However, I have six girls who are a ten on a scale of one to ten.

Tracy must regain control.”

Tracy’s turn to vent to the cameras came as JoJo Siwa instructed the girls on how to work the stage.

Tracy promised, “I’m not going to stop trying to get Kinley everything she wants out of life.”

“She doesn’t want to be a backup dancer in a pop group with a bunch of other singers.”

She aspires to be a celebrity.”

