‘Learning How to Be Authentically Me,’ Lisa Bonet hinted at a Jason Momoa split.

Lisa Bonet hinted at changes in an interview published weeks before she and Jason Momoa announced their 16-year relationship was over.

The 54-year-old Cosby Show alum spoke with Marisa Tomei for an Interview magazine profile scheduled for December 21, 2021.

During their conversation, the 57-year-old star of Spider-Man: Homecoming inquired about Bonet’s “calling.”

“Learning to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following the universe’s invitation to step into this river of uncertainty,” Bonet replied.

“Now that we’ve gotten rid of all the clutter, it’s time to dig deeper into our own values.”

The two actresses also discussed the importance of meditation.

“The revolution is unmistakably upon us, and we’re all feeling the pinch.”

“If you’re not, you’re in complete denial, and the more you resist, the more you’ll suffer,” Bonet explained.

“Out there, everything is crumbling.”

Understanding where empire and archetypes reside within us is the personal work.

The revolution is taking place on the inside, and people are learning how to be new in this new world.”

On Wednesday, January 12, Momoa, 42, and Bonet issued a joint statement via Instagram on their behalf.

(The alum of Different World isn’t on social media.)

“We have all felt the pinch and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement read.

“As a result, we’ve decided to share our family news: we’re divorcing.”

We’re sharing this not because it’s breaking news, but so that we can live our lives with dignity and honesty.”

The couple went on to say that “the love between” them “continues in new ways.”

“We give each other permission to be who we’re learning to be…” they wrote.

“Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our Children,” the statement continued, referring to Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13 years old.

“Teaching Our Children” is a phrase that means “teaching our children.”

What’s possible when you live the prayer

J and L: “May Love Prevail”

After dating for more than a decade, the Aquaman star and the actress married in October 2017 after dating since 2004.

Bonet previously married Lenny Kravitz, with whom he had three children.

