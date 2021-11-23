LeBron James has been suspended by the NBA for a fight during a game between the Lakers and the Pistons.

The NBA has suspended LeBron James for a fight during a game between the Lakers and the Pistons.

LeBron James was recently fined by the NBA for his role in a brawl between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks during a game.

On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons will play.

The NBA announced on Monday night that James will be suspended for one game without pay for hitting Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face and “initiating an on-court altercation,” while Stewart will be suspended for two games without pay for “escalating an on-court altercation” by attacking James.

During a free throw in the third quarter, James and Stewart were fighting for position.

As a result, James swung his elbow, striking Stewart in the face and causing blood to flow from his eye.

Stewart attempted to pursue James, but was stopped by his teammates and coaches.

Stewart became enraged and began running over his teammates in an attempt to reach James.

According to ESPN, Stweart received two technical fouls and will forfeit (dollar)45,000 of his salary. He will serve his suspensions on November 2nd.

Wednesday, November 23rd, and Thursday, November 24th,

Number 24.

James was found guilty of a Flagrant 2 foul and will lose approximately (dollar)284,000 of his salary.

This is the first time in James’ 19-year career that he has been suspended.

Lakers star Anthony Davis spoke to reporters after the game about the incident, emphasizing that James is not a dirty player.

Davis told reporters, per Insider, that “everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a dirty guy.”

“In fact, as soon as he realized he’d hit him, he turned around and said, ‘Oh, my bad.’

‘I didn’t try to do it,’ Davis said, adding that Stewart would not be able to reach James.

“I’m not sure what he was trying to accomplish,” Davis told ESPN. “But I know that nobody on our team, from 1 to 15, was having it.”

We’ll take care of our brother.

In the ten years that I’ve been playing, I’ve never seen a player try to do that.

[…]

It’s not appropriate.

It wasn’t on purpose, but you got a cut above your eye by accident.

“And we weren’t going to let him continue to harass our brother in that manner.”

I’m not sure what he was trying to accomplish, but we weren’t going to allow it.” James will not play in Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]