LeBron James, Jonas Brothers and More to Celebrate Class of 2020 in Graduate Together

Attention high school seniors: Hollywood wants to celebrate you!

After the Coronavirus pandemic prevented many students from participating in end of the year activities, some famous faces are stepping up to honor the graduating class.

E! News can confirm a tribute titled Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 will air May 16 on all four broadcast networks.

And yes, you can expect plenty of star power to help with the celebration.

LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, H.E.R., Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe and Loren Gray are just some of the familiar faces expected to be featured in the one-hour primetime special.

“We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics. It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together—students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them,” LeBron said in a statement. “With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time.”

The NBA athlete continued, “These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized. While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”

XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation have come together to make this special possible.

The national commercial-free broadcast is expected to include a collection of commencement addresses, celebrity performances and inspirational vignettes. And yes, it’s all dedicated to the three million high school seniors across the country.

Mark your calendars for Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 to broadcast on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on NBC, FOX, ABC and CBS.