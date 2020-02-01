LeBron James reveals ‘Mamba 4 Life’ tattoo in tribute to Kobe Bryant after tragic helicopter crash

LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for their Friday night game against the Portland Trailblazers.

But they’re continuing to grieve the loss of their fallen teammate Kobe Bryant as they get back in the game.

James, 35, took to Instagram Friday to reveal his new tattoo in tribute to Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

The ink features a black coiled snake, entwined with roses and Bryant’s numbers ’24’ and ‘8,’ featuring the words ‘Mamba 4 Life.’

Bryant dubbed himself Black Mamba after he was charged with sexual assault in 2003, in attempt to separate his career from the backlash.

In 2014, he told The New Yorker: ‘The name [Kobe Bryant] just evokes such a negative emotion.

‘I said, “If I create this alter ego, so now when I play this is what’s coming out of your mouth, it separates the personal stuff, right?” You’re not watching David Banner — you’re watching the Hulk.’

James posted a photo of the tattoo Friday, along with a snap of himself resting his head on Bryant’s shoulder as they sat courtside, captioned: ‘My brother.’

The ink was visible on James’ left thigh Thursday in photos of him practicing with his teammates.

He previously shared a boomerang Wednesday to his story of tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia working on a tattoo on his leg.

Teammate Anthony Davis revealed that he’s getting new ink as well from the same artist, also sharing a boomerang of her work.

He’s yet to reveal the final product, but the video appears to show a set of wings in purple ink, the team’s color.

In addition, the Lakers are honoring Bryant on their first game after his death in several ways.

The marquee outside the Staples Center read, ‘Rest in peace Kobe and Gigi’ (his 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash).

The team has also put patches with Bryant’s initials on their jerseys and placed t-shirts with his name and number on the seats of the arena.

Kobe and Gianna were among the nine people who died in a tragic helicopter crash Sunday near Calabasas.

The others who lost their lives were pilot Ara Zobayan, baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, their daughter Alyssa, mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester and Mamba Academy basketball coach Christina Mauser.

Seats at Friday’s game quickly became a hot commodity, with USA Today reporting that as of Thursday afternoon, tickets ranged from $780 and $6,534.

StubHub announced on Wednesday that they are donating profits from Friday’s game to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

StubHub general manager Akshay Khanna said: ‘In honor of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, all fees for the January 31st Lakers versus Portland Trailblazers game and the Lakers versus Clippers game – for whenever it is rescheduled – will be donated to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.’

The game between the Lakers and Clippers was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but it was postponed to an undetermined date after the tragedy.