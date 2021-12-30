Others, such as LeBron James and Serena Williams, have become movie and television stars.

LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Others Have Made It Big in Film and Television

Other Olympians, such as LeBron James and Serena Williams, have gone on to become movie and television stars.

Following their switch to acting, a number of athletes are aiming for gold — but this time it’s not in the form of medals.

Former NBA star Michael Jordan and tennis legend Serena Williams are two of the greatest athletes of all time, known as the GOATs, who have dabbled in film and television.

LeBron James has appeared on the big screen twice as “LeBron James.”

In the 2015 film Trainwreck, the Los Angeles Laker held his own against Amy Schumer and Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, playing a frugal version of himself — all without taking a single acting class.

“[LeBron] has been in front of the cameras since he was 18,” James’ business manager and childhood friend Maverick Carter told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2015.

“In front of the camera, he’s at ease.”

He didn’t need the help of a director of casting.”

These athletes are accustomed to being in the limelight, so it’s only natural that they would perform well in front of the camera.

McKayla Maroney, a retired gymnast, vaulted into a television career with an appearance on Hart of Dixie in 2012.

Rachel Bilson praised McKayla’s performance on Entertainment Tonight at the time, saying, “I thought McKayla did an awesome job.”

She’s born with it.”

Lindsey Vonn, a fellow Olympian and downhill skier, made her acting debut in 2010 on one of her favorite shows, Law and Order, after creator Dick Wolf discovered she was a fan.

Vonn joked in a New York Daily News interview that same year that her character “was a lot more fun to play than a corpse.”

“I couldn’t stop grinning during the takes!” she added.

“All the other actors could joke around in between takes and then turn serious as soon as they called ‘Action!’ while I was still smiling and excited.”

“I’m not sure I did a great job.”

Nearly a decade later, the most decorated female skier in American history revealed that she had been consulting with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a former wrestler turned box office star, about her next career move.

