LeBron James’ Son Is the Only Hype Man You Need

Big brother to the rescue!

LeBron James‘ sons have taken after him when it comes to their basketball skills, but they’ve also got each others backs on and off the court as well. The youngest James boy, Bryce James, had a basketball game this week, and lucky for him, his brother Bronny James was right there on the sidelines to cheer him on.

In a video taken by a fan, Bryce was seen shooting an epic shot that went straight into the basket, before his brother jumps up and runs across the gym to excitedly grab the coach and then run back before high-fiving his buddies. Safe to say, greatness pretty much runs in the James family.

Bronny, who also plays the game his family loves, recently paid tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant at one of his basketball games. During a game shortly after Bryant’s passing, the 15-year-old athlete’s team, Sierra Canyon, took an eight-second shot clock violation. The opposing team, Campbell Hall, took a 24-second violation, as well. Both were nods to the Lakers legend’s jersey numbers.

His father has been very outspoken about the loss of Bryant and the effect it has had on his life.

“Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids,” James wrote in a tribute to his friend. “I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this s–t on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life#Gigi4Life.”

The Lakers player also spoke at a tribute at the Staples Center honoring Bryant’s sacrifice and dedication to the organization and sport that he loved.

“I heard about Lakers Nation before I got here… about how much of a family it is, and that is absolutely what I’ve seen this whole week. Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the organization but from everybody. Everybody that’s here… This is really, truly a family. And I know Kobe and Gianna [Bryant] and Vanessa [Bryant] thank you from the bottom of their heart,” he shared as part of a touching tribute to his friend.

Family means everything.