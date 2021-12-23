Leggings Could Be Replaced With These Silky-Soft Lounge Pants

Leggings Could Be Replaced By These Silky-Soft Lounge Pants

For quite some time, leggings have reigned supreme over all loungewear.

Nothing beats slipping into a pair of soft, cozy leggings and sneaking in a nap or watching the latest Netflix release.

Is there a possibility?

Leggings have a run for their money when it comes to these pants.

While we adore our cotton leggings, there are a few aspects of them that we would change.

One is their long-term viability.

Another example is the sagging fabric.

The waistband can also be too tight or too loose at times.

The ankle is no exception.

These Amazon-exclusive buttery-soft pants, on the other hand, are ready to take the crown!

The ZOOSIXX Buttery Soft Pajama Pants start at (dollar)12 on Amazon! Prices are correct as of October 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Everyone is going insane over these ridiculously soft pants.

While they’re wearing them, their pets can’t stop cuddling them.

They are the pinnacle of all comfort.

The buttery-soft fabric is a lightweight microfiber that’s so durable it’ll last for years and years, and the fit is dreamy.

They’re also on trend: loose, slouchy, and wide leg.

The waistband on these pants is one feature we particularly like.

The waistband is super wide and lies flat against the lower stomach, rising up around the navel for a flattering look, while the rest of the pant is looser.

Because of the wider design, it won’t press against your stomach.

It’s like your favorite athletic leggings, but without the tight, compressive fit — though the drawstring can always tighten or loosen the fit!

These pants are perfect for sleeping, lounging around the house, or working from home, but there are so many cute designs (over 30!) that you’ll definitely want to wear them out.

It’s all done.

