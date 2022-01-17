Leggings for 2022: 5 Best Butt-Lifting Pairs

Leggings are one of our favorite inventions on the planet, and we think they’re the best.

Okay, not all of the time.

It’s all the time! They’re stretchy, comfortable, and ideal for both working out and relaxing.

We can’t deny that we like how we look in them.

Leggings that flatter you from all angles are the best.

That means they not only sculpt and contour our legs and stomachs, but they also lift our booties! These five pairs are the best of the best when it comes to butt-lifting leggings right now:

The Bold Babe’s Best Friend

In no way would we consider leaving out the SEASUM leggings, which have gone viral.

If you want that perfect, accentuated peach look, they are still the best of the best.

They’re also available in a variety of colors and patterns!

At Amazon, you can get the SEASUM High Waist Tummy Control Booty Leggings for only (dollar)18! Please note that prices are correct as of January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Gym Rat’s Best Friend

There’s no need to be embarrassed the next time you go to the squat rack.

Squat-proof and thus not see-through, these moisture-wicking leggings are not see-through.

That doesn’t mean your booty won’t turn heads — the ruched design and mesh contour panels will do just that!

At Amazon, you can get the MOOSLOVER Seamless Butt Lifting Workout Leggings for just (dollar)19! Please note that prices are correct as of January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

It’s ideal for a lazy Sunday.

These leggings are made of a buttery-soft knit that feels like a second skin on long days of lounging, ordering takeout, and napping.

The “scrunch butt” design, on the other hand, will make you feel much more confident than a pair of sweatpants!

At Amazon, you can get the RUUHEE Scrunch Butt Lifting Seamless Leggings for (dollar)20! Prices are correct as of January 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

For a more subtle lift, this is the best option.

These Booty Boost leggings are the way to go if you’re not a fan of scrunchingruching but still want a visible, natural lift.

