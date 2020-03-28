Legs Insured for $1 Billion & Dogs That Only Fly First Class: 25 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

Gather around, lambs. We’ve got an anniversary to celebrate.

And the woman of the hour? Why, it’s none other than the elusive chanteuse herself, Mariah Carey.

Now, you’ll notice that we said anniversary and not birthday, despite the fact that the iconic singer was born on March 27. And that’s because in Mariah’s World, there are no birthdays. “I don’t have a birthday,” she told Complex in 2016. “I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience.”

And as such, when it comes time to honor that magical day when the woman with the supernatural, five-octave singing voice was plopped down here amongst us mere mortals, she’s got a more enlightened way of thinking. “I don’t count years, but I definitely rebuke them,” she told Out in 2014. “I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling.” Would you expect anything less from the woman who does everything—including work out—in high heels and never seems to be out of arm’s reach of a bottle of expensive champagne?

As for when, exactly, Carey descended from the heavens? Well, in true Mariah fashion, that remains something of a mystery. And don’t go to her looking for answers. You could even say that’d be a no-no. “I think I have to remain eternally oblivious to age,” she told People in 2015. “Honestly, when you put a number on it yourself, it’s just like, Why? Why do that?”

Similarly, don’t go looking to Wikipedia for answers either. Curiously, the website lists that fateful year as being “1969 or 1970.” So, is she turning 50 or 51 this year? The world may never truly know. (Though, considering both the New York Times and her own mother have gone on record with the year in question being 1970, our money’s on 50.) And honestly, it only makes Carey all the more otherworldly in our eyes.

Of course, it’s not the only bit of trivia worth knowing about Carey. Here are 25 more facts that’ll be sure to keep you forever fascinated by this Songbird Supreme.

If you’re looking to honor Mariah on her special day with a marathon of Mariah’s World episodes, we’ve got you covered. Head over here for the full series.

Happy birthday anniversary, Mimi!

(Originally published on March 27, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT.)