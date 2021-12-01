Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix performs TWO solo songs in the new film Boxing Day.

In the new film Boxing Day, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock performs TWO solo songs.

EVERYONE expected the Little Mix trio to go solo at some point, but LEIGH-ANNE PINNOCK has done so much earlier than expected.

In the new festive film Boxing Day, in which she makes her acting debut, the 30-year-old chart-topper debuts two brand new, original songs.

Georgia, a singing sensation who is getting over her ex Melvin, is played by Leigh-Anne.

In the film, Leigh-Anne displays her vocal prowess by belting out the songs in their entirety, with one scene showing her performing on stage at London’s Omera, which has hosted a number of high-profile performances including Louise Redknapp and Jorja Smith.

“Leigh-Anne adores her Little Mix girls but is eager to branch out on her own,” a source said.

“On the songs, she sounds incredible vocally.

One in particular shows off her versatility.

“They really show what direction Leigh-Anne is likely to take her music outside of the group, and fans will love it.”

“It’s almost like she’s in a music video in one of the scenes she performs in.”

Leigh-Anne excitedly FaceTimed her mother, who was unable to attend the premiere, which took place at the Curzon in Mayfair, London, on Tuesday evening.

“It was really sweet,” a bystander commented.

Leigh-Anne took her seat next to Andre and quickly spoke to her mother after the entire cast had arrived on stage and the film was about to begin.

“It was only for a second, but as soon as the opening credits rolled, she turned her camera around so her mother could see the movie begin.”

Jade also recorded a series of solo tracks and played them to record label bosses who were blown away, according to The Sun’s Bizarre column last week.

Before Little Mix’s hiatus next year, she’s in talks with Atlantic Records about a solo record deal.

“Jade’s been working super-hard on the new music, and those who have heard the tracks say they sound amazing,” a music insider said.

“Jade has already met with Sony to discuss the situation, but she has been wowed by Atlantic, and all signs point to her joining them.”

“She has had top-secret talks with them, and everything has turned out to be very positive.”

“It’s no surprise that Jade is already working on solo songs because Little Mix will be on hiatus after their tour next year.”

Jade is also putting together a new team around herself by enlisting the help of those who helped Harry Styles launch his solo career.

Meanwhile, Jesy Nelson, a former member of Little Mix, will perform live for the first time at London’s O2 Arena next weekend.

Jesy will perform at… on December 11th.

