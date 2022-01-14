Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix posts a photo of herself breastfeeding her twins at the same time.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, of the Little Mix, has shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her twins.

It’s the first time the 30-year-old, who gave birth to her twins in secret in August, has shared so much about her parenting journey with her fans.

The star hasn’t revealed the gender or names of the children she has with her fiance Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne is seen sitting on the sofa while the babies both feed at the same time in the new black and white image.

Fans rushed to comment and express their awe after she simply captioned the photo “mom.”

Leigh-Anne shared a photo of the twins’ feet after they were born on August 16 to announce her pregnancy.

“We asked for a miracle, and we were given two,” she wrote on Instagram with fiance Andre Gray.

She’s only shared a few pictures of the kids since then.

Leigh-Anne announced her pregnancy in May, but she didn’t reveal she was expecting twins until her birth announcement on social media.

In the photo, the singer wore a flowing green dress to show off her baby bump, and she was joined in the intimate photoshoot by a topless Andre.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe it’s finally coming true, we can’t wait to meet you,” Leigh-Anne wrote on the social media site.

Perrie Edwards, another member of her band, gave birth to a son named Axel in the same month.