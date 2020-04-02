Leighton Meester Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

Congratulations to Leighton Meester and Adam Brody!

The Gossip Girl star and The O.C. alum are expecting their second child together. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Leighton appears to confirm she’s pregnant during a family stroll in Los Angeles. This exciting news comes just as the couple is celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. The celebs tied the knot in a secret ceremony in early 2014.

“Leighton and Adam got married in Northern California by the ocean a couple of weeks ago,” a source exclusively told E! News at the time. “It was a very small and intimate wedding with close family and friends. It was beautiful.”

In May 2015, E! News confirmed that Meester was pregnant with her and Brody’s first child. The couple, who worked together on 2011’s The Oranges, welcomed a baby girl named Arlo Day Brody later that year.

Though Meester, 33, and Brody, 40, like to keep their romance private, the Ready or Not actor did tell GQ over the summer that they’ve found a “great balance” when dealing with the spotlight.

“She’s more inherently private than I am,” Brody said of Meester. “I don’t seek publicity but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me.”

“We’re homebodies. We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don’t seek out promotion in that way,” the actor shared with the outlet. “I’m not s–tting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we’ve found this great balance so far that really works for us. We’re also not very active on social media.”

In the interview, Brody also addressed the internet’s obsession with his O.C. character Seth Cohen ending up with Meester’s Gossip Girl character, Blair Waldorf, IRL.

“It’s not bizarre. To be perfectly honest, it was a little embarrassing,” Brody admitted. “I guess love knows no bounds?”

After for how fatherhood has impacted his life, Brody told GQ, “It’s the best in every way.”

He also shared, “It just gives you a new perspective in the best way—something to focus on that’s greater and more important than yourself.”