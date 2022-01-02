Lena Dunham Reveals a Little-Known Secret About Adam Driver’s ‘Good Soup’ Line

Because of his “good soup” line from Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls, Adam Driver is well-known among TikTok users.

Driver’s line has gone viral thanks to the video-sharing app.

Dunham recently took to social media to reveal a shocking truth about the Girls quote.

In the HBO series Girls, Driver portrayed Dunham’s on-screen boyfriend for six seasons, from 2012 to 2017.

Girls Season 6, Episode 8, “What Will We Do This Time About Adam?” is the source of the “good soup” audio used by TikTok users in their videos.

Hannah (Dunham) and Adam (Driver) have an on-again, off-again romance in Girls.

By season six, the two are no longer together, but when Hannah becomes pregnant by another man who refuses to have anything to do with the child, Adam reappears in her life.

Hannah and Adam spend the episode daydreaming and half-heartedly planning how they will raise the baby together, from artist housing to Adam’s plans to build a crib — his season 1 passion for woodworking comes in handy here.

The mood shifts when it appears that Hannah and Adam will finally be able to work together.

Hannah’s eyes slowly fill with tears as she realizes that life with Adam is doomed to fail.

Adam deflects Hannah’s feelings entirely.

He inquires, “How does the rest of your night sound?”

Hannah responds, “I’m going to write at my house and then probably go to sleep.”

Adam adds, his voice cracking, “I guess I’ll go grocery shopping.”

He delivers the famous line “Good soup” after a brief pause.

Dunham felt compelled to give credit where credit was due after the TikTok quote from Girls went viral.

She revealed the truth behind the quote on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote over a TikTok of the clip from the season 6 episode, “For the record, Adam Driver ad-libbed this fully.”

“[Judd Apatow] and I both deserve no credit.”

Also, the soup was… not very good.”

“I just knew Adam Driver added the ‘good soup’ line on his own,” one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing Dunham’s post.

“Also, when people first mentioned the meme to him, I know this man had no recollection of saying it.”

Improvising is second nature to Driver.

Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan, who co-star in Driver's What If, spoke with Daily Motion…

