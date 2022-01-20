Lena Dunham Says ‘It’s Not Time Yet’ for a ‘Girls’ HBO Reboot; Kylo Ren Partially to Blame

Lena Dunham Says ‘It’s Not Time Yet’ for an HBO Reboot of ‘Girls;’ Kylo Ren Is Partially to Blame

The HBOTV series Girls ended in April 2017 after six seasons, but creator and star Lena Dunham is hinting at a reboot. The Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That inspired Dunham, who admitted to having “informal talks with HBO” about doing something similar with the cast of Girls (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Here’s what Dunham had to say about the reboot’s potential and why the world isn’t ready yet.

In February 2004, the show Sex and the City came to an end.

While fans had the 2008 and 2010 films to look forward to, And Just Like That would have to wait another 11 years.

It hasn’t been quite as long for Girls fans, who got to see “the girls [reach]their logical conclusion” (via Rolling Stone), according to Dunham.

Even so, many people, including Dunham, are excited about the prospect of a reboot-style series.

“Seeing those women back together and seeing them take on middle-age[d]sexuality was such a pleasure,” Dunham said of the Sex and the City reboot to THR.

“Those are women who, in my opinion, are incapable of doing anything wrong.”

Dunham has had “informal talks with HBO” about reuniting the cast of the HBO series, according to her THR profile.

The core cast, which includes Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet, Allison Williams, Adam Driver, Andrew Rannells, and Christopher Abbott, is unlikely to reunite anytime soon.

“As proud as we are of the show, there are no plans to bring Girls back,” Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer, told THR.

It’s wonderful to know that new viewers will keep discovering the [original]series.”

Furthermore, Dunham provided yet another reason for the network to postpone the Girls reboot, and it had to do with Driver’s role in the Star Wars movies.

“We all know it’s not yet time,” she said.

“I’d like it to take place at a point in the characters’ lives when they’ve experienced significant change.”

Everyone would just like to see Kylo Ren right now.”

While there are no concrete plans for a Girls reboot, fans can still fantasize…

