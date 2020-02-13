Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Arrive at the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

A night to remember.

The 2020 Oscars are off to a bang, and Oscar winner and current nominee Leonardo DiCaprio just arrived looking absolutely dashing. The star showed up and showed out when it came to his glamorous fashion choices, and who could blame him, he’s got a lot to celebrate.

One of those things is his stunning girlfriend Camila Morrone who is also in attendance tonight at the 92nd Academy Awards. The 45-year-old actor and The Wolf of Wall Street star rocked a classic all-black tuxedo with a bow tie detail and matching black dress shoes.

He stopped to pose for a couple of photos while he walked the red carpet, looking as handsome as usual.

DiCaprio is nominated this year for his starring role in the film Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. The film is up for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture, and DiCaprio received a Best Actor nomination for his role in the project as well. He previously won Best Actor in 2016 for his role in the critically acclaimed film The Revenant. He’s got a lot to look forward to as the night goes on.

While the two didn’t walk the red carpet together, it’s not the first time they’ve made an appearance at a public event.

The pair has been dating for more than two years now, having first been linked together in late 2017.

Morrone stunned in a gorgeous pale pink strapless dress that was fit for a goddess and she paired it with a simple diamond necklace that gave it the perfect touch. The 22-year-old star, who recently starred in Mickey and the Bear, wore her brunette locks in subtle waves and went with nude colors for her beauty look.

The pair rarely comments on their relationship, but Morrone did address it while talking with the Los Angeles Times in December to promote her film Mickey and the Bear. “I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” Morrone told the publication.

“Which is frustrating because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating … I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation,” she added.