Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Make Rare Outing With Their Adorable Foster Pup

And a puppy makes three!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone were spotted taking their newly-fostered pup Jack for a walk together in Los Angeles. Donning surgical masks and cozy loungewear, the longtime couple walked the adorable Siberian Husky along the streets of West Hollywood, marking the first time that they’ve been seen out and about with the little guy since welcoming him into their home in March.

In the meantime, Camila has been sharing sweet snaps of her new pal on social media. Encouraging her followers to help animals in need during the pandemic, she wrote, “Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision. For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won’t regret it these sweet creatures need you so badly.”

Days later, she revealed that she and Leo also fostered Jack’s sister Jill. “And then it happened,” she shared, along with a sweet snap of the canine siblings together. “I’m officially obsessed with fostering.”

She continued, “I couldn’t stand the thought of Jack not being with his sister, so I asked if I could take in Jill (on the right) as well. These two beauties are looking for a permanent [homes] hopefully together?”

Reflecting on the impact that her furry friends have made, the model shared that being Jack and Jill’s temporary mom has brought “joy and love” into her life.

“This quarantine has taught me many things in a short time,” her sentimental post began. “I had forgotten the joy and love an animal can bring into your life. Rescuing (and adopting) this pup has filled my heart endlessly. If you have the time, finances, and capability of saving, or even temporarily housing an animal during this crazy time, I really recommend it. You won’t regret it. And always #adoptdontshop.”

In addition to fostering Jack and Jill, Leonardo has been giving back to those affected by the pandemic through his charity America’s Food Fund, which supports organizations that are providing Americans with reliable access to food. To raise awareness for the cause, he teamed up with All In Challenge to give one lucky fan the opportunity to have a cameo in his next film Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be directed by Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro.

“Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever,” he wrote on Instagram. “That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance.”