Leonardo DiCaprio Convinced Director Adam McKay to Use This Devastating Last Line in “Don’t Look Up”

Leonardo DiCaprio Persuaded Director Adam McKay to Use This Devastating Last Line in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has been releasing hit after hit over the last few years, surprising viewers with original content that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

Don’t Look Up, which was released on Netflix on December 24, 2021, is one of these recent films.

Viewers are praising Don’t Look Up and director Adam McKay, thanks to an impressive cast of Hollywood heavyweights and a gripping plot.

However, it wasn’t just McKay who contributed to a memorable film experience.

Leonardo DiCaprio, the movie’s star, lent a hand on several occasions and was even responsible for Don’t Look Up’s truly devastating final line of dialogue.

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who try desperately to warn the rest of humanity about an approaching comet that threatens civilization.

The astronomers, Randall and Kate, are constantly thwarted by those who have their own agendas in regards to the approaching comet.

While some people are concerned about the threat, others debate the political and social implications—and still others are more concerned about their social media accounts.

Don’t Look Up has made waves with audiences with its clever commentary on the climate change crisis.

However, the story isn’t the only interesting aspect of the film.

In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, and Ariana Grande star in the film.

Don’t Look Up is without a doubt the most star-studded Netflix movie in recent memory.

As a well-known environmental activist, lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio identified strongly with the plot of Don’t Look Up.

He even spent time with director McKay, working on the script.

In a recent interview, McKay discussed how DiCaprio aided him in shaping the film’s final moments by convincing him to keep the film’s devastating final line of dialogue.

“Believe it or not, that line at the end of the movie where he says, “We really did have [everything, didn’t we?]” wasn’t in the script,” McKay told Screen Rant.

He showed up with that the day we were filming… Leo was the one who pushed us to…

