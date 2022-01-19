Leonardo DiCaprio forced Jonah Hill to watch ‘The Mandalorian’: ‘Baby Yoda Was So Cute’ during the filming of ‘Don’t Look Up.’

Leonardo DiCaprio forced Jonah Hill to watch ‘The Mandalorian’: ‘Baby Yoda Was So Cute’ while filming ‘Don’t Look Up.’

Critics have reacted to Don’t Look Up in a split manner thus far.

Even those who disagree with director Adam McKay’s satire can’t deny the film’s star power.

The ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep.

Moreover, DiCaprio and Hill met The Mandalorian during the filming.

However, it appears that the two actors did not have the same opinion about the Disney(plus) smash hit.

DiCaprio and Hill, of course, did not meet on the set of Don’t Look Up.

For years, the two stars have been friends and collaborators.

They first appeared on screen together in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, which was released in 2012.

In that film, DiCaprio plays the villainous Calvin Candie, while Hill makes a key cameo as a white supremacist.

The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese, earned DiCaprio and Hill Oscar nominations the following year.

The two actors also produced Richard Jewell, a 2019 film in which they did not appear.

DiCaprio works with several actors from previous films in Don’t Look Up, which marks a sort of reunion for him.

Fans are most likely to be excited about his reconnection with Hill, as the two actors clearly enjoy each other’s company.

What they don’t share is a love for Star Wars, or at least The Mandalorian.

Director Adam McKay Unveils Jonah Hill’s Hilarious Off-Screen Character Death in ‘Don’t Look Up’

The two actors watched The Mandalorian on Disney(plus) during their downtime while filming Don’t Look Up.

Despite the fact that the show isn’t exactly Hill’s cup of tea, DiCaprio persuaded him to give it a shot.

Here’s what Hill had to say about watching The Mandalorian with his co-star in an interview with W magazine.

“There was a time when I had a rule.

If it didn’t happen or couldn’t happen, I simply stopped watching [TV shows] because I’d lose focus.

During the production of Don’t Look Up, Leo made me watch The Mandalorian.

And it was like, Baby Yoda was adorable, but I didn’t give a damn because I had no idea what was going on.

Game of Thrones is infuriating.

Because I’m in 2012, I know this is hilarious.

I’m only watching three episodes at a time, as if I were binge-watching any other show.

However, I forget that this occurred in real time and was a cultural event.

As a result,

