Les Métaboles, Izo Fitzroy, Sophie Alour, Pearl Jam and Melingo

In most cases, the albums of this selection can be listened to and / or ordered on artists’ websites, their record labels, as well as on the main subscription streaming services (Qobuz, Deezer, Spotify, etc.) and online sales.

The Metaboles

Fairy garden

Works for a cappella choir by Maurice Ravel, Camille Saint-Saëns, Benjamin Britten and Raymond Murray Schafer by Les Métaboles under the direction of Léo Warynski.

Cover of the album “Fairy Garden”, Metaboles. NOMADMUSIC / PIAS

To testify to the level of excellence it has reached after ten years of existence, the Les Métaboles ensemble could not be better than the first track on this disc. The superb transcription of Fairy garden de Ravel, produced by Thierry Machuel, allows it to unfold indefinitely in a choral space which will then be crossed by other planets during their soothing stay (Evening romance of Saint-Saëns), dreamlike (The Valley of the Bells, by Ravel, transcribed by the silversmith Clytus Gottwald) and hedonist (various pages by Britten). Rich without unnecessary luxury, the Métaboles interpretation always seduces with the accuracy of the dosages that their chef, Léo Warynski knows how to obtain. In particular, in the tasty Miniwanka or the Moments of Water, by Raymond Murray Schafer, who closes this enchanting journey. Pierre Gervasoni

1 NoMadMusic / PIAS CD.

Izo Fitzroy

How the Mighty Fall

Cover for Izo Fitzroy’s album “How the Mighty Fall”. JALAPENO RECORDS / BIG WAX

Newcomer to the British scene, noticed with a first album, Skyline, in 2017, singer and keyboard player Izo Fitzroy goes to the next level with How the Mighty Fall. In his first disc, his approach to soul, with elements of blues and gospel, remained relatively classic, with a reduced formation and simple arrangements. Here, in addition to the accompaniment of his trio (guitarist Marcus Bonfanti, bassist Matthew Waer and drummer Sam Walker), she is joined by a section of winds, choirs and in places of strings (Colin Elliot being the arranger of these two sections). These are the themes with extra strings that carry the most, be it the cheerful Red Line, Blind Faith, which turns to the disco wink, Wolves In Disguise, in cosmic funk temptation, or the moving ballads Give Me a Moment and When the Wires Are Down. And in this ensemble, Izo Fitzroy stands aloof from the effect of the overplayed, his warm, powerful voice, imposing itself naturally. Sylvain Siclier

1 CD Jalapeno Records / Big Wax.

Cover for the album “Joy”, by Sophie Alour. MUSIC FROM SOURCE / THE OTHER DISTRIBUTION

In his album Time for Love (2019), Sophie Alour, saxophonist and flautist, faced standards (test of truth) and love songs (test of fire). Joy, its seventh, is a bonfire. Sextet in fusion. His meeting with the master of the oud, Mohamed Abozekry, is explosive. Their common work, Exiles is, along the way, become Joy. The album confirms this choice. The cover photo signed Julien Alour (his brother, trumpeter) says everything about the group’s impulses: the brilliant tensions of the rhythm, Donald Kontamanou (drums), Philippe Aerts (double bass), Wassim Halal (derbouka); the discreet force of the piano (Damien Argentieri). East / West, oud / saxophone, everything sounds with overall happiness. A challenge to the human voice, a leap into the unknown, a passion for accuracy … So we owe this invaluable hard-time soundtrack to Sophie Alour – the phrasing and sound of the angels of jazz. Francis Marmande

1 CD Music From Source / L’Autre Distribution.

Cover for the album “Gigaton”, by Pearl Jam. MONKEYWRENCH / REPUBLIC RECORDS / UNIVERSAL MUSIC

While a curse seems to weigh on the singers of the grunge movement, from Kurt Cobain (Nirvana) to Layne Staley (Alice in Chains), Eddie Vedder, leader of the American group Pearl Jam, is almost a survivor. Having become a rock institution, the Seattle quintet has nothing more to prove, if we are to believe its previous albums, honest but routine. This eleventh album finally sees veterans getting out of their comfort zone by exploiting the resources of the studios, supported by producer Josh Evans to replace Brendan O’Brien. Dense and varied work, Gigaton would in fact be closer to adventurous albums Vitalogy and No Code : sometimes disconcerting on Dance of the Clairvoyants (groove under Talking Heads influence) or the poignant River cross (intimate on the organ), Pearl Jam does not refrain from pop evidence (Buckle up) nor the fiery punk guitars (Quick Escape, Superblood WolfMoon). If the fear of climate change arises as a recurring theme of the disc, a note of hope appears, as on the majestic Seven O’Clock. Franck Colombani

1 CD Monkeywrench / Republic Records / Universal Music.

Cover for Melingo’s Oasis album. BUDA MUSIDISC / SOCADISC

Author, composer, multi-instrumentalist (clarinet, bouzouki, baglama, guimbarde, piano, etc.), singer with a harsh tone, Melingo is also a storyteller in his own way. After a brilliant and twilight instrumental opening, the Argentinian takes up the story of Linyera, his vagrant hero, the nomadic character whose story he began, baroque and surreal, in his two previous albums, Linyera (2014), then Et un (2016). A story with drawers, where he crosses aesthetics or musical allusions, bringing tango and bandoneon closer to rebetiko by making them up with electro effects; a story with fascinating characters. With the complicity of other feathers (including the poet Luis Alposta, the journalist and writer Enrique Symns, or his wife Maria Celeste Torre), surrounded by an impressive cast of voices and musicians (among others the Italian Vinicio Capossela), eminently creative, he signs an album of exhilarating originality. Patrick Labesse

1 CD Buda Musique / Socadisc.