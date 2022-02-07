Lesley Stahl’s age and net worth are unknown.

What is Lesley Stahl’s net worth and how old is she on 60 Minutes?

LESLEY STAHL is a well-known television journalist who spent most of her career at CBS.

Here’s everything we know about the long-serving journalist.

Lesley Stahl was born on December 16, 1941, and is now 80 years old.

She grew up in Swampscott, Massachusetts, near Boston.

Stahl earned his bachelor’s degree in history with honors from Wheaton College.

Stahl joined the CBS News team in 1971 and rose through the ranks to become a correspondent by 1974.

Stahl began to establish herself as a major journalist after covering the Watergate scandal, something that women were not often considered at the time.

Stahl was the moderator of Face the Nation beginning in 1983, and she later became a CBS News White House correspondent.

Stahl joined 60 Minutes in 1991.

Lesley Stahl has a net worth of around (dollar)40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and George HW Bush were all covered by Stahl for a large part of her career.

Between 1990 and 1991, she worked as a co-anchor on American Tonight.

Stahl made a guest appearance on the popular sitcom Frasier in 1998, and her first book, Reporting Live, was released the following year.

Stahl hosted 48 Hours Investigates from 2002 to 2004.

In 2008, Stahl co-founded wowOwow.com with Liz Smith, Mary Wells Lawrence, and Joni Evans to discuss topics like politics and culture with “women over 40.”

By 2010, the site had merged with PureWow, a site aimed at younger women.

Years of Living Dangerously, a show about climate change, featured Stahl as a correspondent in 2014.

Stahl’s second book, Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of New Grandparenting, was published two years later.

Lesley Stahl has had two marriages.

Lesley married Jeffrey Gordon, a biologist and doctor, in 1964.

Three years later, the couple divorced.

In the year 2020, Gordon died.

Lesley Stahl married again ten years after her divorce, in 1977.

Her marriage to Aaron Latham is still going strong, and they have one child, Taylor.

Latham is a journalist best known for his collaboration with James Bridges on Urban Cowboy.

