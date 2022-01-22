Leslie Aday, Meat Loaf’s ex-wife, is a well-known figure in the music industry.

Who is Leslie Aday, Meat Loaf’s ex-wife?

Meat Loaf, the legendary singer, died in his wife’s arms.

He did, however, have a previous wife, Leslie Aday, before Deborah Gillespie.

The following is what we know about her.

The agent for the rock legend confirmed his death, saying they were “broken hearted.”

When Meat Loaf met his ex-wife, Leslie G Edmonds, she was working as a secretary at Bearsville Studios.

She had a daughter, Pearl, with an unnamed father who was a drummer in Janis Joplin’s Full Tilt Boogie Band before marrying Meat Loaf.

From 1978 until 2001, the couple was married.

Rather than asking Leslie out to dinner or the movies, Meat Loaf made “his first big move” in the Bear Cafe, according to producer Todd Rundgren.

Meat Loaf “presented her with a package that he had brought up from New York, and it was a giant whole salmon.”

“It was almost as if a bear was proposing to his mate.”

Instead of a ring, I’ll give you a salmon.”

Meat Loaf’s unconventional courtship paid off, as the two married within a month and Meat Loaf adopted Pearl, his new wife’s daughter.

For the most up-to-date information on Meat Loaf’s death, visit our Meat Loaf live blog.

Their wedding was almost as out-of-the-ordinary as their proposal.

Rundgren’s house hosted the ceremony, which was officiated by a priest who, according to Rundgren, “couldn’t tell the difference between them.”

‘Do you Marvin, take Leslie as your lawful wedded wife?’ he asked, looking at Leslie.

The reason for his death is unknown at the time of publication.

Since collapsing on stage in June 2016, the rock veteran has been plagued by health issues and rumors that he was dying, and has appeared in a number of interviews with slurred speech, with even Katie Price telling him she thought he had died.

According to Idyllwild Arts Alumni, Meat Loaf and Leslie had another daughter, actress Amanda Aday, who is best known for her role as Dora Mae Dreifuss on the TV show Carnivale.

Pearl went on to become a singer herself, as reported by CTPost, and spent many years in Meat Loaf’s touring band.

Her husband, Scott Ian of Anthrax, is also a member of her new band, Pearl.