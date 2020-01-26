Leslie Jones Calls Below Deck’s Ashton a ”Misogynistic Biscuit” on The Tonight Show

Leslie Jones is a Below Deck superfan, but her thoughts on controversial series star Ashton Pienaar are less supportive.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, Jan. 22, the comedian weighed in on Pienaar’s behavior this season.

“Let me explain something to you. Ashton is completely inappropriate,” she told Fallon of the Below Deck bosun, whose comments toward and about the boat’s female staff have been subject to critiques from fans as well as cast members. In Jones’ Tonight Show sit-down, she discussed Pienaar’s onscreen interactions with Rhylee Gerber, the deckhand who he socially ostracized and then targeted for her subsequent frustration.

“It’s obvious that they’re straight gaslighting this poor girl,” Jones argued, acknowledging that while Gerber might show the men “attitude” in return, she shouldn’t be vilified for it. “If you’re approaching three men who already don’t like you and you’re getting that energy, I’m going to approach you like that too,” she continued, noting the way Pienaar’s actions toward Gerber managed to influence those of the show’s other male employees.

“That man is a walking misogynistic biscuit,” she concluded (after declaring him “not a good boss” and calling his disposition at work “the most false professionalism that lives”), conceivably also aware of the collection of offensive comments he’s made about women during his time on the seafaring reality series.

Pienaar has fielded comments like these before. In a Below Deck after show interview earlier this week, the Bravo personality responded to sexism claims.

“I am so tired of this ‘misogynistic’ word being thrown around, especially when it comes my way. I love women. And I love the fact that women exist on this earth with us,” he said, insisting he doesn’t “deserve” the accusation since he tries to “always been respectful to women.”

“Anyone who knows me personally knows that I will always open a door for a lady. My mom and dad brought me up with great manners,” Pienaar went on, adding, “It really annoys me when people hit me with that misogynistic stick because I think the world’s a better place with women.”

Watch a new episode of Below Deck Monday, Jan. 27, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E!, Bravo and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)