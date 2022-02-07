Leslie Jones is a well-known actress from the United States.

Who is Leslie Jones, and where did she come from?

LESLIE Jones is best known for her appearances on Saturday Night Live, her comedy film career, and her Olympic Games recaps.

Since the year 2020, Jones has been the host of Supermarket Sweep.

Jones began her career in comedy after winning a competition for Funniest Person On Campus in college.

She dropped out of college and relocated to Los Angeles, where she worked at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles while performing at comedy clubs.

Jones told Pollstar that it was Mother Love and Dave Chappelle who persuaded her to move to New York City to further her comedy training.

She returned to Los Angeles after two years in New York and joined Jamie Foxx’s and Katt Williams’ It’s Pimpin Pimpin Tours.

In 2013, the now 54-year-old was hired as a writer on Saturday Night Live.

She joined the cast in Season 40 in 2014, and after two seasons, she became a repertory player.

Jones left the show after season 44, which aired in 2019.

For her work on Saturday Night Live in 2017 and 2018, the actress and comedienne was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Her stand-up special Leslie Jones: Time Machine earned her a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Act in 2020, and her role in Coming 2 America earned her an MTV Movie Award for Best Comedic Performance in 2021.

Supermarket Sweep was revived in 2020, and she began hosting it.

Since the 2016 Summer Olympics, Jones has also been live-blogging the events on her social media pages.

Jones is unmarried and has never been in a public relationship.

However, the comedian has cracked a few jokes about dating her SNL co-stars.

Jones and Colin Jost had a running joke on Weekend Update in which Jones would flirt with the host, calling him increasingly ridiculous pet names.

“Vanilla muffin,” “tall glass of egg whites,” “refreshing peppermint patty,” and “delectable Caucasian” are among the funniest.

Fans of the pair will be disappointed to learn that their romance is only a fling, as Jost is married to actress Scarlett Johansson in real life.

Jones has also appeared in several sketches with Kyle Mooney, which depict their fictitious relationship.

In one video, the couple pretends to marry and have a child named Lorne, after the creator of Saturday Night Live, Lorne Michaels.

Some fans seemed to miss the joke, believing the costars were dating.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jones’ net worth is (dollar)7 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, first-year SNL salaries start at (dollar)7,000 per episode…

