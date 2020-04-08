Leslie Jordan’s Quarantine Videos Are the Best Thing to Happen to Instagram

In a sea of live-streams and TikTok videos, Leslie Jordan‘s Instagram is a beacon of hope.

Since the coronavirus began to spread in March, the American Horror Story celebrity has kept his hundreds of thousands of followers up to date on all the activities, and non-activities, he’s been doing to keep himself entertained in Chattanooga. On an almost daily basis, Leslie shares stories from his days on the set of shows like Bodies of Evidence with George Clooney, sings, dances or just gets plain silly.

Now, the 64-year-old has over 1.6 million followers on his Instagram, a feat he celebrated by getting dressed in a nice suit and glasses, because he says, “That’s how people dress when they have one million Instagram followers.”

In an interview, the star said he still doesn’t really understand his newfound viral fame. “I’m not sure what happened. The shutdown, of course, we all had to hunker down and stay at home, and my number started—I would just notice, oh my gosh, I’ve got like 20,000 more,” he shared. “Who are these people? I had no idea. It’s all of a sudden becoming popular, and how is this happening?”

Well, these five videos explain it all. Unlike some celebrities or influencers, Leslie keeps it real, relatable and funny, something everyone needs in this time. To see why he’s the Internet’s new favorite star, check out these videos!

Though he’s a Southern boy at heart, Leslie knows how to party like a Californian.

Leslie provides some major hair #inspo for all the aspiring barbers and hairdressers. Although, maybe some of the trims should be left to the professionals.

TikTok’rs take notes! This is how to do “The Leslie.”

Honestly, Leslie’s never been more relatable.

Instead of using the typical hello or goodbye, the new trend is entering a room and proclaiming, “Well hello pilgrims and fellow fitness fanatics.”

Jordan brings new meaning to the term “pillow talk.”

In his interview, the star said he never “planned” to become a viral star, but it’s obvious the Internet is grateful he’s taking this detour.

After all, where would the world get their laughs from were it not for him?