Leslie Odom Jr. is a professional basketball player who plays for the Los Angeles La

The actor discusses his personal style as well as the creative process behind his collaboration with the retailer.

Even though it’s only February, it’s never too early to start planning your spring wardrobe.

If you’re ready to ditch your puffer coat and boots, head over to JCrew, where the spring collection was just released today.

The collection has a variety of classic styles that you’ll want to keep in your wardrobe for seasons to come, from transitional sweaters and stylish polos to snazzy loafers and accessories.

Leslie Odom Jr., the face of JCrew’s men’s spring campaign, understands the value of investing in classic pieces.

The award-winning singer explained, “I’ve had a long-term relationship with this brand, really since I was a teenager.”

“One of my earliest memories of JCrew is saving money from my summer job to buy a nice button down or a pair of cool penny loafers.”

Leslie was recently interviewed by E! to discuss his full-circle partnership with JCrew and the importance of taking pride in one’s personal style.

E! : How does it feel to be a part of the JCrew spring campaign?

LO: It’s fantastic.

Because I responded to the creative prompts they sent my way right at the start of our conversations, the partnership has worked so well.

From the start, we talked about music, my record collection, and inspiration.

We were able to personalize and personalize the campaign images for me.

This collared shirt is ideal for spending your spring days outside.

The color is sure to get you a lot of compliments!

If you wear these easy breezy pants on repeat, we promise we won’t tell anyone.

E! : What would you use to describe your personal style?

LO: I’m hoping for a description like “classic with a twist,” which is exactly how I’d describe this new season from…

Leslie Odom Jr. Stars in J.Crew’s Spring Campaign