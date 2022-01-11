Less than a year after her divorce from cheating ex-husband Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer reveals her new boyfriend Ian Schinelli.

JANA Kramer has a new man in her life, as she revealed on social media her boyfriend Ian Schinelli.

Her divorce from cheating ex-husband Mike Caussin occurred less than a year ago.

The 38-year-old used Instagram to share photos of herself embracing her man on a beach, a yacht, and even their kitchen.

Ian is also shirtless as he finishes a plate of food, according to Jana.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” she wrote in the caption.

I have no idea what the future holds, and who does? Every day I continue to heal, and I know there is still much work to be done, but it sure feels good to find happiness along the way.

“To find someone who doesn’t see your scars as a problem or a challenge, but instead helps you hold them and encourages you along the way with love, strength, and empathy.”

Cheryl Burke of Dancing With the Stars, who commented on the post, said: “This makes my heart so happy! You deserve all of the love and happiness in the world!”

Tarek El Moussa of Flip or Flop, who divorced Christina Haack in 2018, also responded with three heart emojis.

